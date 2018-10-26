31 Days Of Horror: Don’t Look Now

John Baxter (Donald Sutherland) and his wife Laura (Julie Christie) are working in Venice after the drowning death of their daughter Christine. Their child’s death has hit the couple very hard and as they are dealing with it John is working on restoring an old church.

While having dinner in a restaurant Laura meets two elderly ladies, Heather (Hilary Mason) and Wendy (Clelia Matania). Heather claims to be psychic and can see their child. Laura faints.



After Laura tells John about the elderly couple and John doesn’t believe. Laura goes to a seance held by the elderly ladies and during the seance Laura is informed that Christine says that John is in danger.

John doesn’t believe and soon Laura has to leave because their son has been in accident back home. Then John starts to see some strange things.

Director Nicolas Roeg made several excellent films, Performance, Walkabout, Bad Timing and The Man Who Fell To Earth. Here he tells a kind of ghost story but through a couple grieving for their lost child. The film is beautifully shot and the editing excellent. The film is fantastic. Here’s my original post.