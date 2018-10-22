31 Days Of Horror: King Kong

“And now, ladies and gentlemen, before I tell you any more, I’m going to show you the greatest thing your eyes have ever beheld. He was a king and a god in the world he knew, but now he comes to civilization merely a captive – a show to gratify your curiosity. Ladies and gentlemen, look at Kong, the Eighth Wonder of the World.”

I love that speech in King Kong (1933) from Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) who introduces the beast to a captive audience, unaware of the horror that’s about to be unleashed.



One of the best giant monster movies of all time, King Kong has stood the test of time. There have been remakes, rip-offs, team-ups, reboots and cartoons but the original is still the best.

In New York City Carl Denham is about to leave by boat so he can start filming his new movie. The only problem is he doesn’t have a leading lady. He finds Ann Darrow (Fay Wray) and convinces her to come along. First Mate Jack Driscoll (Bruce Cabot). Where the crew are heading is a mystery. Denham has been secretive about it. He acquired a map to a hidden island called Skull Island. Once they arrive they are attacked by the natives who live in a village with a very large wall to keep something out.

Ann is captured by the natives and offered as a sacrifice to their god King Kong, a giant ape. Kong comes and takes Ann with the crew giving chase through the jungle. Some of the crew are killed by the various monsters of the jungle, mostly prehistoric dinosaurs. Soon only Jack is left of the party and Denham has gone back for reinforcements. Jack manages to rescue Ann but Kong is giving chase.

Willis O’Brien’s stop motion work is still fantastic to see. I love this movies. It’s got a mysterious island, dinosaurs, action adventure and more. My original post is here.