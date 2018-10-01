31 Days Of Horror: Mad Love

10 years ago today, on a cold October night with the wind howling and the leaves rustling I started on an endeavor that would become a yearly ritual. I began writing about my favourite horror movies, one a day for the entire month of October. I came up with not-too-original title 31 Days of Horror and plunged in like a maniac’s knife into weak flesh, and in the years since I’ve written about a lot of horror movies. A LOT.

Every year has a theme. There have been thrilling horrors, monster horrors, horrors from around the world, b-movie horrors, Hammer horrors, spooky space horrors and Canadian horrors, to name a few (seven). As this is my 10th year I’m commemorating the with my absolute, all-time favourite horror films.

To start things off I’m going back to the beginning with the first horror movie I wrote about. Mad Love was released in 1935 and marked Peter Lorre’s American debut.



Based on Maurice Renard’s story The Hands of Orlac, Mad Love stars Lorre as a brilliant surgeon named Dr. Gogol who is love with an actress named Yvonne Orlac (Frances Drake). Yvonne performs in Paris at a Grand Guignol-like production called Théâtre des Horreurs but is leaving because her husband, the brilliant pianist Stephen Orlac (Colin Clive) is moving to London. Gogol is distraught and steals a wax statue of her to keep for himself.

Then Orlac is in a train wreck, which damages his hands beyond repair. Or does it? A desperate Yvonne goes to Dr. Gogol, who agrees to help and transplants the hands of the recently executed killer Rollo the Knife thrower (Edward Brophy) onto Orloc.

You can guess where this is going. Stephen finds himself unable to play the piano with his new hands but he is quite adept at throwing knives. Gogol becomes more obsessed with Yvonne while Stephen finds himself questioning his own sanity.

Directed by legendary cinematographer Karl Freund—he also directed The Mummy in 1932—Mad Love is an excellent and moody thriller, and Lorre is brilliant as the mad, love-obsessed doctor.