31 Days Of Horror: The Fly

journalist Veronica Quaife (Geena Davis) meets scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) at a party. Seth claims to be working on the greatest invention known to humanity — an invention that will change the world. Curious, Veronica goes to Seth’s home/lab.

Seth has been working on a teleportation device. His telepods take an object and transport it from one pod to the next. The only problem is that Seth can’t transport living things. Yet.



Seth and Veronica start dating. After awhile, he thinks he has the problem solved. He decides to test it on himself. This is a bad idea. Unaware that a fly is in the pod with him, he teleports. When Seth emerges from the pod, his DNA has merged with the fly’s. At first Seth thinks he’s fine, better even. Then much to Veronica’s horror Seth begins to mutate.

David Cronenberg made a name for himself with some very nasty body horror movies in the late 1970s/early 1980s, including such films as Rabid and The Brood. In 1986, Cronenberg directed a remake of the 1958 sci-fi horror classic The Fly.

In the original, a scientist (David Hedison) had a similar mishap with his teleportation experiment. In the 1958 version, though, only David’s head and arm were transformed into a fly’s (the fly ended up with David’s head and arm — it was a straight swap of parts). Cronenberg’s fly was an entirely different beast. Seth starts off fine and slowly starts losing body parts as he mutates into a giant, oozing, fly/man creature. The effect is extremely gruesome and horrifying. Both films are excellent.

