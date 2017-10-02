Aiiieeeee!!! Canada: 31 Days Of Horror – The Brood

Nola Carveth (Samantha Eggar) is going through a tough divorce and is in a custody battle with her husband Frank (Art Hindle) for their daughter Candace (Cindy Hinds). Nola has been seeing psychotherapist Hal Raglan (Oliver Reed) at the Somafree Institute. Raglan uses a treatment called “psychoplasmics” where patients are supposed to let go of their emotions through changes in their bodies.

Nola is a very disturbed woman who was abused as a child by her mother and it looks like Nola has responded to the treatment extremely well. A little too well. Nola’s mother is murdered by a strange disturbing dwarf-like creature while she was looking after Candice for Frank.



Next Nola’s father is murdered too by a strange creature. Frank has Candice’s teacher Ruth Mayer (Susan Hogan) over to talk about Candice, an emergency happens and Frank leaves Candice briefly in Ruth’s custody. Nola calls the house and finds Ruth there. The next day Ruth is killed by more freaky little creatures.

Frank is convinced that something sinister is happening at Somafree. The truth is far more disturbing.

David Cronenberg was born in Toronto and started making shorts and movies in the 1970s. Cronenberg was going through a divorce and a custody battle for his daughter that he used as inspiration for the movie. This is his third movie and it’s just as disturbing as the majority of his horror movies. It also marked his first collaboration with composer Howard Shore (it was Shore’s first movie).

