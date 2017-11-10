Official List of 2017 Winners

Arts & Music

Best Album

Jeffery Straker (Dirt Road Confessional)

Best Art Show

Joe Fafard (’Til The Cows Come Home)

Best Artist

Wilf Perreault

Best Band

The Dead South

Best Commercial Art Gallery

Slate Fine Art Gallery

Best Concert

Guns N’ Roses

Best DJ

DJ Ageless

Best Karaoke Night

O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub

Best Live Music Venue

The Exchange

Best Professional Photographer

Nicole Gerhardt

Best Public Art Gallery

MacKenzie Art Gallery

Best Solo Act

Megan Nash

City & Citizens

Best Alternative/Holistic Health Practitioner

Sarah Garden (Bodhi Tree Yoga Therapy)

Best City Councillor

Andrew Stevens

Best Dentist

Tony Romaniuk (Enhance Dental Centre)

Best Doula

Sara Beckel (Family First Doula Services)

Best Family Doctor

Sally Mahood

Best Festival

Cathedral Village Arts Festival

Best Lawyer

Brian Lunde (Miller Thomson LLP)

Best Massage Therapist

Dani Bateman (En Vogue Day Spa)

Best MLA

Trent Wotherspoon

Best MP

Ralph Goodale

Best Museum Exhibit

Snakes Alive! (Royal Saskatchewan Museum)

Best Nickname For Regina

The Queen City

Best Pet Cat

Toothless

Best Pet Dog

The Captain

Best Small Business Owner

Colin Hall (Bodhi Tree Yoga)

Best Store/Shop Pet

Ruby (Metro Pet Market)

Best Street For an Evening Stroll

13th Avenue

Best Summer Event

Market Under The Stars

Best Thing About Living In Regina

Short Commute Times

Best U of R Professor

Fidji Gendron (Biology)

Best Vacant Building

STC Bus Depot

Best Vet Clinic

Lakewood Animal Hospital

Best Veterinarian

Marilyn Sthamann (Lakewood Animal Hospital)

Best Wascana Centre Attraction

Bike/Walking Paths

Best Wild Animal

Beaver

Best Wild Bird

Pelican

Best Winter Event

Waskimo

Hair, Beauty & Style

Best Bargain Shoes

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Best Boutique Fashion Store

Uforia Muse

Best Day Spa

Just For You Day Spa

Best Esthetician

Aly Blair (Spa Cantik & Salon)

Best Hair Salon

Salon 306

Best Hairstylist (Men’s Styles)

Lucinda Leontowich (Ragged Ass Barbers)

Best Hairstylist (Women’s Styles)

Savannah Finkeldey (Salon 306)

Best Makeup Artist

Meagan Taylor (Face By Meagan)

Best Manicurist

Stephanie Love (The QC Nail Bar)

Best Men’s Business Attire Store

Colin O’Brian Man’s Shoppe

Best Men’s Casual Clothes Store

Winners

Best Men’s Shoes

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Best Pedicurist

Stephanie Love (The QC Nail Bar)

Best Store for Secondhand Clothes

Loom & Magpie

Best Tattoo Artist

Nathan Donahoe (Ace of Swords Tattoo)

Best Women’s Business Attire Store

Ricki’s

Best Women’s Casual Clothes Store

Uforia Muse

Best Women’s Shoes

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Homes & Services

Best Auto Glass Repair

Speedy Auto Glass

Best Auto Rental

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Best Auto Repair

A & B Autobody

Best Bank Branch

RBC Royal Bank (3816 Albert St.)

Best Cabinets

Rick’s Custom Cabinets & Renovations

Best Credit Union Branch

Conexus (1960 Albert St.)

Best Dry Cleaner

Bregg Cleaners & Tailors

Best Electrical

Town & Country Plumbing & Heating

Best Flooring

Floors By Design

Best Home Builders

Trademark Homes

Best Insurance Agent

Jenna Dusyk (Dusyk & Barlow)

Best Insurance Company

Knight Archer Insurance

Best Mortgage Broker

Skott Enns (TMG The Mortgage Group)

Best Plumber

Town & Country Plumbing & Heating

Best Printing Services

Flo Print

Best Real Estate Agent

Katrina Rogina (Harmony Realty)

Best Real Estate Company

RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

Best Travel Agent

Gloria Olson (TPI Travel)

Media

Best News Outlet Overall

CTV Regina

Best Political Reporter

Wayne Mantyka (CTV Regina)

Best Prairie Dog Writer

Aidan Morgan

Best Radio Host(s)

Sheila Coles (CBC)

Best Radio Station

Big Dog 92.7 FM

Best Reporter (Print, Web Or Broadcast)

Wayne Mantyka (CTV Regina)

Best TV Anchor

Jill Morgan (CBC)

Best TV News Coverage

CTV Regina

Best TV Sports Coverage

CTV Regina

Best Weatherperson

Tiffany Lizée (Global News)

Biggest Regina News Story

GTH Scandal

Shopping

Best Adult/Sexual Wellness Store

Industrial Luv

Best Car Dealership

Capital Ford Lincoln

Best Drugstore

Hill Ave. Drugs

Best Eyewear

Factory Optical

Best Florist

Wascana Flower Shoppe

Best Head Shop

Vintage Vinyl & Hemp Emporium

Best Kept Shopping Secret

T+A Vinyl and Fashion

Best Local Furniture Store

Urbane EQ3

Best Local Hobby Shop

Gale’s Wholesale

Best Local Home Decor & Furnishings

WP Garden Centres

Best New Locally Owned Business

Loom & Magpie

Best Pet Supply Store

Metro Pet Market

Best Specialty Shop

Groovy Mama

Best Toy Store

Zippity Zoom Toys

Best Used Car Dealership

Regina Motor Products

Best Vape Shop

Queen City Vapes