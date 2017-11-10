Official List of 2017 Winners

Arts & Music
Best Album
Jeffery Straker (Dirt Road Confessional)
Best Art Show
Joe Fafard (’Til The Cows Come Home)
Best Artist
Wilf Perreault
Best Band
The Dead South
Best Commercial Art Gallery
Slate Fine Art Gallery
Best Concert
Guns N’ Roses
Best DJ
DJ Ageless
Best Karaoke Night
O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub
Best Live Music Venue
The Exchange
Best Professional Photographer
Nicole Gerhardt
Best Public Art Gallery
MacKenzie Art Gallery
Best Solo Act
Megan Nash
City & Citizens
Best Alternative/Holistic Health Practitioner
Sarah Garden (Bodhi Tree Yoga Therapy)
Best City Councillor
Andrew Stevens
Best Dentist
Tony Romaniuk (Enhance Dental Centre)
Best Doula
Sara Beckel (Family First Doula Services)
Best Family Doctor
Sally Mahood
Best Festival
Cathedral Village Arts Festival
Best Lawyer
Brian Lunde (Miller Thomson LLP)
Best Massage Therapist
Dani Bateman (En Vogue Day Spa)
Best MLA
Trent Wotherspoon
Best MP
Ralph Goodale
Best Museum Exhibit
Snakes Alive! (Royal Saskatchewan Museum)
Best Nickname For Regina
The Queen City
Best Pet Cat
Toothless
Best Pet Dog
The Captain
Best Small Business Owner
Colin Hall (Bodhi Tree Yoga)
Best Store/Shop Pet
Ruby (Metro Pet Market)
Best Street For an Evening Stroll
13th Avenue
Best Summer Event
Market Under The Stars
Best Thing About Living In Regina
Short Commute Times
Best U of R Professor
Fidji Gendron (Biology)
Best Vacant Building
STC Bus Depot
Best Vet Clinic
Lakewood Animal Hospital
Best Veterinarian
Marilyn Sthamann (Lakewood Animal Hospital)
Best Wascana Centre Attraction
Bike/Walking Paths
Best Wild Animal
Beaver
Best Wild Bird
Pelican
Best Winter Event
Waskimo
Hair, Beauty & Style
Best Bargain Shoes
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Best Boutique Fashion Store
Uforia Muse
Best Day Spa
Just For You Day Spa
Best Esthetician
Aly Blair (Spa Cantik & Salon)
Best Hair Salon
Salon 306
Best Hairstylist (Men’s Styles)
Lucinda Leontowich (Ragged Ass Barbers)
Best Hairstylist (Women’s Styles)
Savannah Finkeldey (Salon 306)
Best Makeup Artist
Meagan Taylor (Face By Meagan)
Best Manicurist
Stephanie Love (The QC Nail Bar)
Best Men’s Business Attire Store
Colin O’Brian Man’s Shoppe
Best Men’s Casual Clothes Store
Winners
Best Men’s Shoes
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Best Pedicurist
Stephanie Love (The QC Nail Bar)
Best Store for Secondhand Clothes
Loom & Magpie
Best Tattoo Artist
Nathan Donahoe (Ace of Swords Tattoo)
Best Women’s Business Attire Store
Ricki’s
Best Women’s Casual Clothes Store
Uforia Muse
Best Women’s Shoes
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Homes & Services
Best Auto Glass Repair
Speedy Auto Glass
Best Auto Rental
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Best Auto Repair
A & B Autobody
Best Bank Branch
RBC Royal Bank (3816 Albert St.)
Best Cabinets
Rick’s Custom Cabinets & Renovations
Best Credit Union Branch
Conexus (1960 Albert St.)
Best Dry Cleaner
Bregg Cleaners & Tailors
Best Electrical
Town & Country Plumbing & Heating
Best Flooring
Floors By Design
Best Home Builders
Trademark Homes
Best Insurance Agent
Jenna Dusyk (Dusyk & Barlow)
Best Insurance Company
Knight Archer Insurance
Best Mortgage Broker
Skott Enns (TMG The Mortgage Group)
Best Plumber
Town & Country Plumbing & Heating
Best Printing Services
Flo Print
Best Real Estate Agent
Katrina Rogina (Harmony Realty)
Best Real Estate Company
RE/MAX Crown Real Estate
Best Travel Agent
Gloria Olson (TPI Travel)
Media
Best News Outlet Overall
CTV Regina
Best Political Reporter
Wayne Mantyka (CTV Regina)
Best Prairie Dog Writer
Aidan Morgan
Best Radio Host(s)
Sheila Coles (CBC)
Best Radio Station
Big Dog 92.7 FM
Best Reporter (Print, Web Or Broadcast)
Wayne Mantyka (CTV Regina)
Best TV Anchor
Jill Morgan (CBC)
Best TV News Coverage
CTV Regina
Best TV Sports Coverage
CTV Regina
Best Weatherperson
Tiffany Lizée (Global News)
Biggest Regina News Story
GTH Scandal
Shopping
Best Adult/Sexual Wellness Store
Industrial Luv
Best Car Dealership
Capital Ford Lincoln
Best Drugstore
Hill Ave. Drugs
Best Eyewear
Factory Optical
Best Florist
Wascana Flower Shoppe
Best Head Shop
Vintage Vinyl & Hemp Emporium
Best Kept Shopping Secret
T+A Vinyl and Fashion
Best Local Furniture Store
Urbane EQ3
Best Local Hobby Shop
Gale’s Wholesale
Best Local Home Decor & Furnishings
WP Garden Centres
Best New Locally Owned Business
Loom & Magpie
Best Pet Supply Store
Metro Pet Market
Best Specialty Shop
Groovy Mama
Best Toy Store
Zippity Zoom Toys
Best Used Car Dealership
Regina Motor Products
Best Vape Shop
Queen City Vapes