Official List of 2017 Winners

Best of Regina 2017

Arts & Music

Best Album
Jeffery Straker (Dirt Road Confessional)

Best Art Show
Joe Fafard (’Til The Cows Come Home)

Best Artist
Wilf Perreault

Best Band
The Dead South

Best Commercial Art Gallery
Slate Fine Art Gallery

Best Concert
Guns N’ Roses

Best DJ
DJ Ageless

Best Karaoke Night
O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub

Best Live Music Venue
The Exchange

Best Professional Photographer
Nicole Gerhardt

Best Public Art Gallery
MacKenzie Art Gallery

Best Solo Act
Megan Nash

City & Citizens

Best Alternative/Holistic Health Practitioner
Sarah Garden (Bodhi Tree Yoga Therapy)

Best City Councillor
Andrew Stevens

Best Dentist
Tony Romaniuk (Enhance Dental Centre)

Best Doula
Sara Beckel (Family First Doula Services)

Best Family Doctor
Sally Mahood

Best Festival
Cathedral Village Arts Festival

Best Lawyer
Brian Lunde (Miller Thomson LLP)

Best Massage Therapist
Dani Bateman (En Vogue Day Spa)

Best MLA
Trent Wotherspoon

Best MP
Ralph Goodale

Best Museum Exhibit
Snakes Alive! (Royal Saskatchewan Museum)

Best Nickname For Regina
The Queen City

Best Pet Cat
Toothless

Best Pet Dog
The Captain

Best Small Business Owner
Colin Hall (Bodhi Tree Yoga)

Best Store/Shop Pet
Ruby (Metro Pet Market)

Best Street For an Evening Stroll
13th Avenue

Best Summer Event
Market Under The Stars

Best Thing About Living In Regina
Short Commute Times

Best U of R Professor
Fidji Gendron (Biology)

Best Vacant Building
STC Bus Depot

Best Vet Clinic
Lakewood Animal Hospital

Best Veterinarian
Marilyn Sthamann (Lakewood Animal Hospital)

Best Wascana Centre Attraction
Bike/Walking Paths

Best Wild Animal
Beaver

Best Wild Bird
Pelican

Best Winter Event
Waskimo

Hair, Beauty & Style

Best Bargain Shoes
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Best Boutique Fashion Store
Uforia Muse

Best Day Spa
Just For You Day Spa

Best Esthetician
Aly Blair (Spa Cantik & Salon)

Best Hair Salon
Salon 306

Best Hairstylist (Men’s Styles)
Lucinda Leontowich (Ragged Ass Barbers)

Best Hairstylist (Women’s Styles)
Savannah Finkeldey (Salon 306)

Best Makeup Artist
Meagan Taylor (Face By Meagan)

Best Manicurist
Stephanie Love (The QC Nail Bar)

Best Men’s Business Attire Store
Colin O’Brian Man’s Shoppe

Best Men’s Casual Clothes Store
Winners

Best Men’s Shoes
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Best Pedicurist
Stephanie Love (The QC Nail Bar)

Best Store for Secondhand Clothes
Loom & Magpie

Best Tattoo Artist
Nathan Donahoe (Ace of Swords Tattoo)

Best Women’s Business Attire Store
Ricki’s

Best Women’s Casual Clothes Store
Uforia Muse

Best Women’s Shoes
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Homes & Services

Best Auto Glass Repair
Speedy Auto Glass

Best Auto Rental
Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Best Auto Repair
A & B Autobody

Best Bank Branch
RBC Royal Bank (3816 Albert St.)

Best Cabinets
Rick’s Custom Cabinets & Renovations

Best Credit Union Branch
Conexus (1960 Albert St.)

Best Dry Cleaner
Bregg Cleaners & Tailors

Best Electrical
Town & Country Plumbing & Heating

Best Flooring
Floors By Design

Best Home Builders
Trademark Homes

Best Insurance Agent
Jenna Dusyk (Dusyk & Barlow)

Best Insurance Company
Knight Archer Insurance

Best Mortgage Broker
Skott Enns (TMG The Mortgage Group)

Best Plumber
Town & Country Plumbing & Heating

Best Printing Services
Flo Print

Best Real Estate Agent
Katrina Rogina (Harmony Realty)

Best Real Estate Company
RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

Best Travel Agent
Gloria Olson (TPI Travel)

Media

Best News Outlet Overall
CTV Regina

Best Political Reporter
Wayne Mantyka (CTV Regina)

Best Prairie Dog Writer
Aidan Morgan

Best Radio Host(s)
Sheila Coles (CBC)

Best Radio Station
Big Dog 92.7 FM

Best Reporter (Print, Web Or Broadcast)
Wayne Mantyka (CTV Regina)

Best TV Anchor
Jill Morgan (CBC)

Best TV News Coverage
CTV Regina

Best TV Sports Coverage
CTV Regina

Best Weatherperson
Tiffany Lizée (Global News)

Biggest Regina News Story
GTH Scandal

Shopping

Best Adult/Sexual Wellness Store
Industrial Luv

Best Car Dealership
Capital Ford Lincoln

Best Drugstore
Hill Ave. Drugs

Best Eyewear
Factory Optical

Best Florist
Wascana Flower Shoppe

Best Head Shop
Vintage Vinyl & Hemp Emporium

Best Kept Shopping Secret
T+A Vinyl and Fashion

Best Local Furniture Store
Urbane EQ3

Best Local Hobby Shop
Gale’s Wholesale

Best Local Home Decor & Furnishings
WP Garden Centres

Best New Locally Owned Business
Loom & Magpie

Best Pet Supply Store
Metro Pet Market

Best Specialty Shop
Groovy Mama

Best Toy Store
Zippity Zoom Toys

Best Used Car Dealership
Regina Motor Products

Best Vape Shop
Queen City Vapes

 