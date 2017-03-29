City Council Warp Up: Glockenspiel Will Glocken Again, There’s Hope For Craft Brewers

Is there some kind of achievement unlocked for live tweeting city council two nights in a row? Because I deserve that.

Here’s a collection of tweets from the March 28 meeting. No budget emergencies this night. Just your typical “how’re we gonna fund a glockenspiel?” kind of meeting.

Also on the agenda was the food and beverage service at the new stadium and this inspired a group of local craft brewers to appear before council and ask for some assurance that Regina’s small breweries will be able to sell their cold ones in the stadium. Spoilers: Local craft beer in the stadium is highly likely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

