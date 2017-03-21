DA: The Ultimate Desk Lunch

Happy non hour, fellow dwellers in this bold new era we call springtime! It’s an unexpectedly cool -7 right now; the high today is -2. The sun rose at 6:58 and it sets tonight at 7:13 f0r 12 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. You want a bunch of links? I’ve found some for you.

1. RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS WERE REALLY BAD: ANGLICANS A Conservative senator who’s sad because no one ever says nice things about residential schools (!!!!!) is corrected on the true horror of Canada’s colonial history.

2. TEACHERS ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE PROVINCIAL BUDGET Well yes, they probably should be. From welshing on contract agreements to hamstringing school boards to cutting back on teacher’s aides to their weird, un-factual obsession with standardized tests, this government has a history of incompetence toward education.

3. CO-OP REFINERY WORKERS REJECT A CONTRACT OFFER THAT CHANGES PENSIONS FOR NEW HIRES I hate it when companies pit their current employees against their future co-workers. Also, who else is sick of this almost 40-year-long era of rolling back wages and benefits (and pretty much everything good about society) for everyone, always, forever? It’s tediously, comically corrupt.

4. AN UNLOVED GLOCKENSPIEL Oh look, it’s another casualty of our downtown’s bungled City Square Plaza (A.K.A. the Hill Towers’ publicly paid-for front lawn). Well, at least it wasn’t demolished.

5. EX-HARPER SPOKESMAN APOLOGIZES FOR LIBELING MUSLIM GROUP Here’s a reminder that Stephen Harper’s government and right-wing media nurtured Islamophobia in this country.

6. CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE ACCUSATIONS: NO PROOF FROM BERNIER What a idiot jamboree this thing is.

7. TRAVELLING MUSLIM iPAD BAN Another day, another stupid new rule in Trump’s dumb, bigoted America, and oh crap Canada might do this too.

8. CONSISTENCY IS THE HOBGOBLIN OF LITTLE MINDS A conservative hobgoblin says something almost rational (but still dumb) about gun rights and abortion rights and is immediately eaten alive by her shitty political team. Couldn’t happen to a nicer person.

9. COSPLAYERS HACK SPIDER-MAN’S SQUINTY EYES Cool.

10. FINALLY, A USE FOR ABANDONED MISSILE BASES They make great homes for cute giant pythons! (Yes I know invasive Burmese pythons are an ecological calamity. They’re still cute.)

YOUR DESK LUNCH IS PATHETIC Here’s how you make a desk lunch, via Kottke.

