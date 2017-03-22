DA: Filth City

Good morning, Queen City! It’s -2, high is, heyyy, 7! Sunrise was 6:55, sunset is 7:15 and it’s budget day. Are you excited?

1. IT’S BUDGET DAY, ARE YOU EXCITED? Read the CBC, Leader-Post and CJME.

2. IT’S ALSO FEDERAL BUDGET DAY CBC, Toronto Star, Globe And Mail.

3. THE NATIONAL POST SUCKS I was going to put in a link to a National Post budget preview but the paper just ran an utterly irresponsible (not to mention pompous) column that’s skeptical of human-caused climate change, so to hell with it. The only reason anyone still argues about climate change is money. There’s infinite money to be made in fossil fuels. Gotta keep drilling, which means the petro-stooges and their idiotic, radicalized followers will keep arguing with/discrediting/harassing climate scientists forever. Scientists say last year was the warmest on record, by the way.

4. TERRORIST ATTACK IN LONDON People dead and injured, suspect shot.

5. PREDATORY ONLINE MISOGYNY Thug hacker lectures victim on morality, demands sex video.

6. PRESS FREEDOM VS. RCMP: COURT ORDERS JOURNALIST TO FORK OVER INFO Fight not over.

Stumbled across the trailer for an upcoming movie today. Looks fun! Seems weirdly familiar, somehow.

