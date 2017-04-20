DA: Why Weed Is Illegal

Happy 4/20! It’s 9°C, with a high of 14 around five O’clock. You have until 8:01 to wander around without worrying about vampires; after that the sun’s down and you take your chances. Sunrise was at 5:53; I hope all of our vampire readers were safely tucked in by then. News? News!

1. SASK PARTY SUPPORT DROPS This is a surprise? Wait until the cuts really hit.

2. A GOOD DEATH CBC has a story about the peaceful death of a husband with terminal cancer who opted for euthanasia. No dry eyes at this desk.

3. A BREXIT MULLGAN? The European Union parliament’s president said if Brits tuef the Tories, they could become unBrexited. Hmmm.

4. A PARDON: SOMETHING YOU EARN OR SOMETHING YOU BUY? People with criminal records who are eligible for pardons usually don’t have $631 lying around. They’re spending that money on their kids, or rent, or food, or prescriptions. A high price for pardons is fundamentally misguided and I’m glad the Liberals are looking into fixing the mess Stephen Harper and his gang of sociopathic goons created.

5. TORONTO LGBTQ COPS DEMAND CITY PULL PRIDE FUNDING I can see their point. I can also see how chronically racist policing pisses people off so much that they organize to punt uniformed cops and their parade floats out of Pride.

6. COLBERT’S “TRIBUTE” TO BILL O’REILLY Nicely done.

7. IT’S 4/20! Happy “Pot Is Still Illegal But Not For Much Longer” day. Looking for some stuff to read? Start with Beatty’s feature in the current ‘Dog, then check out Now’s interview with pot activist Jodie Emery. The Georgia Straight has a report that tears into the Liberal’s legalization plans, and the Toronto Star has a story on the origins of 4/20. Pro-weed alt-weekly The Stranger has tons of stuff to read, including this article on the history of Washington state’s trail-blazing cannabis regulations and this David Schmader piece on vaginal pot suppositories that has awesome sentences like “the sun is rising in my uterus”.

Let’s wrap this up with Adam Ruins Everything’s reality check on marijuana. See you tomorrow!

