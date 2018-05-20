Sunday Matinee: Kill Bill

Quentin Tarantino’s homage to grindhouse action, samurai, martial art movies was also a showcase for actress Uma Thurman.

Thurman stars as The Bride, a woman who was once a part of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. On her wedding day, while pregnant, her former squad members stormed the wedding killing everyone. The leader of the group Bill (David Carradine), The Bride’s former lover and father of her child shots her in the head. The Bride survives but is in a coma for four years.



Four years later The Bride wakes believes she lost the baby and seeks out the members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad to kill them leaving Bill last on her list.

The movie is told non linear but with chapters. Some chapters are in colour, some in black and white. Others are animated. The movie was so long that Weinstein had Tarantino split the movie in half, releasing the films as volume one and volume two. Tarantino later released both films together in a four hour film called Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair which was only released at few festivals and has yet to be released on home video.

