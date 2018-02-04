Sunday Matinee: Ruth Roland

One of the worst and greatest tragedies of the silent film era is how many movies have been lost forever, never to be seen again. Something like 70% of American silent films have been lost. So it’s especially frustrating to find something that sounds cool only to discover there is no chance of ever seeing it.



Continuing with a history of women action/adventure stars we come to silent stars like Ruth Roland who starred in the 14 episode serial from 1914 to 1917. It’s about a woman who gets into all sorts of adventures when a birth mark on her hand appears when she’s stressed on excited which leads her to steal and adventures would follow.

The series is sadly lost. Ruth Roland’s success in the series lead her to start her own production company and produce several serials for Pathe Studios. Sadly most of Ruth’s silent movies have been lost. There are some that have survived.

