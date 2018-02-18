Sunday Matinee: The Savage Girl / The Jungle Princess

Continuing with the jungle girl series today’s Sunday Matinee is 1932’s The Savage Girl.

Rochelle Hudson plays the title character, a young woman who has grown up in the jungle who is sort od a female Tarzan, trying to keep the animals of the jungle safe.



Walter Byron stars as Jim Franklin, a man hired by a millionaire who wants to collect animals for his zoo. Naturally the group finds their captured animals freed by the girl. They then try to capture the girl.

Next up is 1936’s The Jungle Princess. Similar plot with Dorthy Lamour as the Jungle Princess who finds injured Ray Milland in the jungle. Milland is out capturing animals too. Lamour has a pet tiger instead of the gorilla that the savage girl had.

