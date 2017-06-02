…says the mayor who works in a building with Gandhi in front of it. #Oops
Regina's Only Alternative
…says the mayor who works in a building with Gandhi in front of it. #Oops
Prairie Dog editor Stephen Whitworth will never, ever pass up a chance to make a Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo pun. View all posts by Stephen Whitworth
2 thoughts on ““There Is Never, Ever A Time For Civil Disobedience.””
That’s just foolish. Civil disobedience is a basic necessity of a democratic system. Otherwise our elected officials become dictators.
As long as the STC protests in Saskatoon on May 31 & June 1 at Evraz Place for the Premier’s Dinner aka SK Party Fund-raiser were peaceful & respectful, I will support that right for Civil Disobedience.
If it gets out of hand, then it’s not supported.