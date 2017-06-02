“There Is Never, Ever A Time For Civil Disobedience.”

Photo by Darrol Hofmeister, sharpshooter photography

…says the mayor who works in a building with Gandhi in front of it. #Oops

Author: Stephen Whitworth

  2. As long as the STC protests in Saskatoon on May 31 & June 1 at Evraz Place for the Premier’s Dinner aka SK Party Fund-raiser were peaceful & respectful, I will support that right for Civil Disobedience.
    If it gets out of hand, then it’s not supported.

